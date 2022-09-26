Raipur, Sep 26 (PTI) All district superintendents of police in Chhattisgarh have been directed to ensure animals are not sacrificed during festivals, an official said on Monday.

They have been asked to clamp down on the illegal transportation of such animals, he added.

The directive was issued recently by Chhattisgarh police following a plea by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as well as a circular by the Animal Welfare Board of India, the official said.

PETA India manager (vegan products) Dr Kiran Ahuja commended the Chhattisgarh police for taking this step and said it would save countless animals, including pigs.

