Mumbai, September 26: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from candidates for various positions of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The last date to apply for the same is tomorrow, September 27. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The SBI Clerk Recruitment is being held to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022. CUET PG Result 2022 Declared at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps To Check and Download Score Cards.

Steps To Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)" link

Register and then log in to apply

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take a print for future reference

Candidates must note that the application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS is Rs 750 for General/ OBC/ EWS while SC/ ST/ PwBD. ESM/DESM candidates have been exempted from paying the fees. Here's the direct link to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will start the application process for the post of Technician (Electrical) from tomorrow, September 27. Candidates who are interested to apply can do so by viisting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).