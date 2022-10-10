Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) In view of the festive season, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to run a special campaign to check adulteration of food items, especially sweets, milk products, edible oils and flour.

In a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence here, he also said that the food and supplies department, medical department and food safety department should work with better coordination to ensure people get pure products.

During the special campaign, priority should be given to testing of milk, mawa, paneer, sweets as well as flour, gram flour, edible oils, ghee, dry fruits and spices, he said.

The state government will take strict action against those who play with the health of people adulterating food items, the chief minister warned.

He also directed officials to effectively use mobile labs for checking and testing food items on the spot

Gehlot said that seven new labs are being set up for sample testing in the state.

It was informed in the meeting that since January, two lakh kilograms of adulterated oil, ghee, spices, pulses and milk, among other food items, have been destroyed or seized.

