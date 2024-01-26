Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the National Flag on the 75th Republic Day state-level celebration at the historic Ridge, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said a government release.

The governor took the salute from an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

According to the release, the contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Haryana Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide etc. performed the march past.

Tableaux showcasing various development activities of different departments were the main attraction wherein the tableaux of the Horticulture Department bagged the first prize of Rs 10,000.

The culture troupes from Bal Ashram Tuti Kandi, and troupes from Shimla, Sirmaur and Government Senior Secondary School, Rohru gave scintillating cultural performance. The troupes of North Zone Cultural Center from Haryana also performed on the occasion. The police band was the main attraction.

Apart from this, the Governor also presented prizes to the winners of the HP Digital-Ignition contest organised by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

The Governor presented appreciation certificates to top-performing hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana on the occasion in the presence of the Chief Minister.

State-level awards were given to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Chamba. District level award was given to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex Khaneri Rampur in Shimla and Prabhudas Clinic and Nursing Home Shimla.

Later, both the Governor and Chief Minister released balloons with a message of 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao' on the occasion.

Similar functions were organized at state, district, and sub-divisional levels to mark the occasion.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Chairman HPTDC RS Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Mohan Lal Brakta and Sanjay Awasthy, MLA, Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor, Naresh Chauhan, OSD Ritesh Kaprate, Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, Mayor, MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

