New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing closure of educational institutions across the country since March, FICCI-ARISE is organising a webinar to make a fair assessment of the nature and need of online learning in the country, its Assistant Secretary General Shobha Mishra Ghosh said on Friday.

The FICCI Alliance for Re-Imagining School Education (ARISE) is organising the webinar on 'Good Screen Time vs Bad Screen Time' on Saturday and the panellists include experts in the field of neuroscience psychology, medicine and cyber security, Ghosh said.

"The idea is to establish what kind of activities or screen time is positive and what may be detrimental for a child and understand this from a holistic perspective of socio-emotional health, learning, eye care and student safety in cyber space," she said.

Almost all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, were closed across the country in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, paving way for e-learning to help the students to complete their courses.

"Children are used to their safe spaces, places where they can go out and interact with others of their age groups, something that has not been happening since the lockdown began. They are learning to keep up with the new learning methods and getting used to the 'new normal'," she said.

Ghosh said the caregivers and educators have responded in stride, and have been instrumental in finding new ways to keep children learning by developing online and offline learning materials, including for physical exercise, to help improve children's physical strength, health and mental wellbeing during the school closures.

She said the discussions would revolve around national and global perspectives on online learning for schools.

"It will also bring to the fore the best practices and safeguards that are necessary for maintaining physical and mental wellbeing of kids during virtual mode of learning," she said.

