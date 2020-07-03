Chandigarh, July 3: The Punjab government on Friday decided to continue with 14 days home quarantine for people coming from outside the state. According to a tweet by ANI, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh requested people to generate a self-declaration from COVA app to enable hassle-free transit. Singh said he has also ordered Rapid Antigen testing from next week for surveillance.

Earlier in the day, Singh gave a green signal for launching a pilot project for coronavirus rapid antigen testing from the next week. The Chief Minister also gave a nod for e-registration for people entering the state to ensure strict monitoring of those coming from the high-risk NCR region. According to a report by IANS, with a positivity rate of just two per cent, Punjab is already conducting 242 tests per million a day as part of its strategy to check further spread of the pandemic. Punjab to Impose Stricter Lockdown on Weekends And Holidays, Curfew Passes Mandatory For Travel; Here's How You Can Get E-Pass on COVA App.

Here's the tweet:

Have decided to continue with 14 days home quarantine for people coming from outside the state. Request people to generate a self-declaration from COVA app to enable hassle-free transit. Have also ordered Rapid Antigen testing from next week for surveillance: Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/ej3yyx5pbH — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

In Punjab, the COVID-19 tally touched 5,784 till Thursday night with 120 new cases in the state. Three more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab taking the death toll to 152. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 928 coronavirus cases, followed by 917 in Ludhiana, 755 in Jalandhar, 493 in Sangrur and 339 in Patiala among others.

