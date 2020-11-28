New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Modi government cannot change strong intentions of farmers through "fake FIRs" and the fight against "anti-agriculture" laws will continue till they are repealed.

Gandhi said in a tweet that raising voice against injustice is not crime but a duty.

He attached a media report which said police had registered FIRs against protesting farmers.

"Raising voice against injustice is not crime, it is duty. Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of farmers through fake FIRs. This fight will continue till anti-agriculture black laws are replealed. For us it was 'Jai Kisan' and will remain so," he said.

The farmers had embarked on a 'Delhi chalo' protest march against three farm laws enacted recently. (ANI)

