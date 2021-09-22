Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI): The fight of 19 opposition parties to save the country has begun like a people's movement and it will continue till the Modi government is ousted from power, and many parties are also joining in, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday.

Yechury, who participated in a protest held here by a number of non-BJP, non-TRS opposition parties, recalled the announcement (in August) of 19 parties to organise joint protests across the country from September 20 to 30.

Samajwadi Party has also joined the 19, he said.

"What is the main idea today?... not seeking certain demands from the Modi government. Today, we, people, are announcing. It is beginning today. We have to save India first. The significance of this dharna is that a people's movement is beginning to save the country," he said, addressing the gathering at 'Dharna Chowk' here.

The protests would continue beyond September 30, he said.

"Nineteen parties have come together at the national-level. But, many parties are joining with this in every State. This has begun like a massive people's movement. This fight will continue till we can save our India and dethrone Modi from power. We all are making this promise today," he said.

The Modi government is destroying the four pillars of the Constitution - secular democracy, social justice, federalism and economic sovereignty ('samprabhuta'), he said.

If the Constitution is not there, there would be no democratic rights and it would lead to authoritarianism in the country, he said.

CBI or ED raids are being conducted on Opposition parties' leaders and they are made to surrender, he alleged. Statements are made that BJP would form the government regardless of who won the elections, he said. Yechury, who attacked the NDA government, demanded provision of COVID-19 vaccine to all, direct income transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all those families who do not pay income tax and free distribution of food grains (languishing in central godowns). The NDA government is not talking to the protesting farming community and the trade unions which are fighting against privatisation, he said. Modi is talking to the heads of foreign nations during his US visit and the concern is what he will sell off there, the CPI (M) leader said. The Opposition parties should be supported to safeguard the Constitution and the country, he said. State Congress president and Parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy, leaders of Left parties, TDP, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties spoke on the occasion. The leaders of the 19 parties on August 20 said they would organise joint protests across the country from September 20 to 30 and urged the people to save the country for a better tomorrow.

