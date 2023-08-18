New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday that they are fighting in the hope of getting justice as the Supreme Court continues to hear petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

"We are fighting in hope of getting justice...We have hired the best lawyers. We hope that the Judges are convinced with our arguments. It is a long procedure but we are waiting,” Omar Abdullah said.

Earlier today, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that her party has hope from the Supreme Court that it will do justice.

"We have hopes from the Supreme Court that it will do justice. Our struggle does not end here. Our struggle will continue..." Mufti said.

"It is not just a legal issue for me, it is an emotional issue for the people of J-K," she added.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (ANI)

