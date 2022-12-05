Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) Film producer Jaison Joseph was found dead in his apartment near Panampilly Nagar here on Monday, police said. He was 44.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

The residents association members in the apartment complex informed the police about the death.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Youth Disappears After Writing 'Death Note'; Woman Police Sub-Inspector Booked.

"We were informed about the incident in the evening. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem," police said.

Joseph has produced movies including Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Jamnapyari' and 'Lava Kusha', among others.

Sources said his family members, who reside abroad contacted the residents association after he was unreachable for the past two days.

However, police said the death is suspected to have occurred a little over 24 hours ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)