Noida (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 2.63 lakh on entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here.

The action included a penalty worth Rs 1 lakh on two entities engaged in construction work found guilty of violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth nearly Rs 1.70 crore since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 2.63 lakh were imposed on Thursday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 370 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Thursday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80, where 50 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches measuring 103 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines.

Footpaths and streets measuring 60 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated. PTI KIS

