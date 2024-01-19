Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a cloth merchant of nearly Rs 41 lakh on the pretext of helping him set up a petrol pump, an official said on Friday.

The trio, identified as Varun Jaiswal, Manoj Sharma, and Amit, first got in touch with the 23-year-old complainant from Bhiwandi in December 2022 with a proposal for a petrol pump.

Also Read | Turkey’s First Astronaut Takes off for ISS on Private Flight.

Since then, they allegedly made the complainant shell out a total of Rs 41.49 lakh on the pretext of security deposit, licensing fee and funds for machinery for the fuel station, the official said.

However, the accused did not initiate any process for obtaining the necessary permits despite follow-ups, the complainant told the police.

Also Read | Assam: Police Seize Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore in Cachar, Four Arrested.

The cloth merchant approached the police with a complaint against the accused on Wednesday after which a case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery), said the station house officer of the Bhiwandi town police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)