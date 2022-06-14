Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Senior TV journalist Navika Kumar has been named in an FIR registered in Maharashtra's Parbhani district against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a news debate hosted by Kumar, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PMO’s Announcement to Create 10 Lakh Jobs, Says ‘Expert Not in Creating Jobs But in Making News’.

The First Information Report was registered at Nanalpeth police station on the complaint filed by a Muslim cleric on Monday who accused Sharma and Kumar of intending to outrage religious feelings, an official said.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Delhi Court Allows Punjab Police To Arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sharma had made objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a 'prime time' news show aired by Times Now hosted by Navika Kumar, the editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat and Group Editor, Times Network.

"Times Now anchor Navika Kumar and Nupur Sharma are booked under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway.

Several FIRs were registered against Sharma in Maharashtra and other states in the wake of her remarks against the Prophet which led to massive outrage in India and also in gulf countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)