Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Following the alleged suicide case of a BDS student in a private university in Greater Noida, ADCP (Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police) Sudhir Kumar said that an FIR has been registered against five people in the matter and two have been taken for questioning.

"FIR has been lodged against 5 people. Investigation is being done...2 people have been taken into custody for questioning, they have not been arrested...Action will be taken on the basis of evidence", ADCP Sudhir Kumar told ANI.

The police official revealed that a girl had died by "suicide" in the University hostel, following which police got the postmortem of the body done.

The incident left the relatives of the deceased agitated following which a dialogue between the university administration and the relatives of the deceased was initiated.

"Yesterday, a girl student of Sharda University died by suicide in the University hostel. Police received information about the same. Taking swift action, Police got the postmortem done. Her relatives were agitated with the University administration. So, a dialogue was facilitated between the University administration and them", Sudhir Kumar said.

Following the dialogue, the University administration was told to investigate the matter so that such cases are not repeated in the future, while the relatives of the deceased have left for her native village for the last rites.

"So, a dialogue was facilitated between the University administration and them. The relatives are leaving with her body to their native village for the last rites. In the course of the dialogue, the University administration was told to have a procedure in place so that such incidents do not happen again, and that action should be taken against the culprits", he said.

A second-year BDS student from a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, said police.

Two university staff members were taken into custody in connection with the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

On information, police from Knowledge Park station arrived at the scene, conducted preliminary investigations, and sent the body for post-mortem after completing the necessary inquest formalities. Forensic experts and senior police officials also inspected the scene.

Meanwhile, a family member who introduced himself as the victim's brother alleged that his sister was harassed by the faculty members, which led her to take the extreme step.

"A week ago, a teacher blamed my sister for doing fake signatures of professors on her assignments. After which my father came to the university and talked to the administration, where he (father) was assured that his daughter would not be targeted. But despite that tomorrow the teacher mocked her by saying that 'she is an expert in doing signatures' and also threatened her with failing her in exams," he said. (ANI)

