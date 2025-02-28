Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): A blaze that broke out at a rubber factory in Roorkee early Friday morning has been doused, an official said.

Fire official Sunderpal said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

"I received information on the break out of the fire around 6:45 AM. I immediately reached the spot. Vehicles from other fire stations were also called. The reason for the fire break out is being investigated," he said. (ANI)

