Thane, Feb 24 (PTI A fire destroyed an automobile spare parts shop in Thane district of Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 9.30 pm on Sunday in the shop located at Vanzarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi town, an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) fire control services said.

After being alerted, five fire engines of the BNMC were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Monday and cooling operations were underway, the official said.

A probe was on into the cause of the fire, he added.

