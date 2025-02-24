Bhopal, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists. With the organisation of the historic summit, Bhopal has become the centre of the country's largest investment conference, while Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an industry hub, an official said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. He will also launch the industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh and address investors, industrialists, NRIs and start-ups from the country and abroad. The PM will unveil more than 18 new policies of the state, including those connected to industries, food, export, MSME, start-ups, GCC, semiconductor, drone, tourism and film production," the official said.

Before the PM's address, a five-minute video film showcasing the industrial and investment potential of the state will be screened, he said. "More than 25,000 registrations have been received for participation in the summit. Besides, over 100 foreign delegates from more than 50 countries are coming to Bhopal, including ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls general. The wide participation in the summit is proof that Madhya Pradesh has attracted investors from the country and the world," the official said.

Prominent industrialists taking part include Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Godrej Industries Limited Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej, Rasna Private Limited Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta, Bharat Forge Limited Chairman and MD Baba N Kalyani, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited Global Head of Operations Rahul Awasthi and ACC Limited CEO Neeraj Akhouri, he said.

"In GIS-2025, key investment sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles and clothing, mining, information technology, renewable energy, urban development, tourism and food will be highlighted. Investors will be introduced to infinite possibilities through various conferences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the concluding session of GIS on February 25 and deliver the keynote address," he said.

On the second day of the GIS, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will highlight the future roadmap in terms of development of the state, which will be followed by a video titled 'Madhya Pradesh - Infinite Possibilities'. "Leading industrialists will address the gathering and share their vision and experience. During the two-day investment summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists and discuss the investment possibilities," the official added.