Pune, Jun 25 (PTI) At least 10 four-wheelers, mostly cars, were gutted in a fire that broke out at a garage in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city, a fire official said on Thursday.

No casualty was reported, he said.

Also Read | India Reports 418 Deaths & Highest Single-Day Spike of 16,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

"The fire broke out late Wednesday night in the garage where several four-wheelers and other material were kept. We received the call at 11.45 pm. Ten fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was doused by 12.30 am," the official said.

The fire damaged at least 10 four-wheelers and other material, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Also Read | Assam HS Result 2020 Declared: Pubali Deka is AHSEC Class 12 Arts Topper, Check Pass Percentage, Merit List, Toppers Names and Overall Statistics Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)