The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the class 12 board exam result today, June 25 at 9:00 am. The results have been announced for all the streams—Science, Arts and Commerce. Those who appeared in this year’s class 12 board exam can check their scores at the official website; ahsec.nic.in. In addition, the AHSEC 12th result 2020 is also available at the third-party sites such as examresults.net. Pubali Deka is AHSEC class 12 Arts topper. In this article, we bring you AHSEC 12th result 2020 merit list, toppers’ names, passing percentage and overall statistics.

AHSEC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Toppers Names and Result Statistics (Arts)

Total number of candidates appeared – 1,68,367

Total passing percentage – 78.28%

Topper – 96.2% (481/500)

Toppers Names:

Pubali Deka

Shraddha Bogohain (481/500)

Kashmiri Das

Anwesha Kashyap

Saima (477/500)

Jusmita Goswami

Farhanur Rahman

Mayurika Deka

Sangita Das

Poli Borah

Priyakhi Bora

Moumita Konwar (473/500)

Overall Statistics

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 76,847 / 57,254

Total passing percentage – 74.85%

Total number of girls appeared/passed - 91,520 / 74,543

Total passing percentage – 81.44%

Number of first division holders – 19,850

Number of second division holders – 44,191

Number of third division holders – 67,753

Top 5 districts:

Baksa – 85.36%

Barpeta – 77.72%

Biswanath – 84.19%

Bongaigaon – 73.76%

Cachar – 65.06%

AHSEC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Toppers Names and Result Statistics (Science)

Total number of candidates appeared – 39,574

Total passing percentage – 88.06%

Topper – 97.2% (486/500)

Toppers Names

Abhinash Kalita (486/500)

Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482/500)

Preetpal Bezbarauh (481/500)

Overall Statistics

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 26,330/22,739

Total passing percentage – 86.36%

Total number of girls appeared/passed – 13,244/12,143

Total passing percentage – 91.68%

Number of first division holders – 16,928

Number of second division holders – 14,747

Number of third division holders – 3,172

Top 5 districts:

Baksa – 95.44%

Barpeta – 86.69%

Biswanath – 87.91%

Bongaigaon – 83.52%

Cachar – 89.83%

AHSEC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Toppers Names and Result Statistics (Commerce)

Total number of candidates appeared – 17,713

Total passing percentage – 88.18%

Topper – 94.2% (471/500)

Toppers Names:

Krishna Maheshwari (471/500)

Harpreet Kaur (468/500)

Binita Saha (466/500)

Overall Statistics:

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 13,170/11,415

Total passing percentage – 86.67%

Total number of girls appeared/passed – 4,503/4,181

Total passing percentage – 92.8%

Number of first division holders – 3,870

Number of second division holders – 5,415

Number of third division holders – 6,334

Top 5 districts:

Baksa – 92.56%

Barpeta – 88.56%

Biswanath – 96.44%

Bongaigaon – 89.32%

Cachar – 86.44%

How to Check AHSEC 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website; ahsec.nic.in .

. Now click on the link for class 12 board exam result, ‘HS Final Year Examination Results 2020.’

You will be guided to a new page.

Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

The result page will open with your name, roll number and subject code, name and marks obtained.

Check and download the class 12 board exam result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Students can also check their class 12 board exam result through SMS for which they will have to type—ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. In addition, the 12th board exam result 2020 is available on the AHSEC app called Upolobdha, available in the Google Play Store app.

AHSEC is one of those educational boards which could conduct the state board examination as per the decided schedule, before the nation went under lockdown. However, the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the evaluation process due to which the Assam state board decided to declare the class 12 examination result in May, 2020.

