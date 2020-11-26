Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Lower Parel area here, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted around 10.20 pm on Wednesday at a shop in a ground-plus-two-floor building in the Sun Mill Compound, he said.

More than 10 fire engines, jetties and tankers were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused by 2.20 am on Thursday, the official said.

"No one injured in the fire," he said.

The exact cause of the blaze not yet known, he added.

