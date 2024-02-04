Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow late on Saturday night, officials said.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the parking lot of the building situated at Raja Bazar intersection in limits of Chowk Police Station.

Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm, informing the police and fire department.

Upon receiving the information, two fire brigades reached the spot, and brought the fire under control.

According to a senior officer of the fire department, no injury or casualty was reported.

"The fire broke out in the parking area of the building, damaging most of the vehicles, including cars and bikes parked there. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear," Chief Fire Officer Mangesh told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

