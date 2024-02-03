Gorakhpur, February 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was captivated by a Muslim youth's showcase of skill during 'Divine Art and Skill Exhibition' in Gorakhpur on Saturday. In a heartwarming display transcending religious boundaries, the young man grabbed the audience with his rendition of Hindu bhajans.

The Chief Minister was visiting stalls at the exhibition when the youth requested the CM to listen to his rendition. The youth then recited a few lines of devotional songs, including Ram Bhajans. CM Yogi praised the youth, saying "Bahut Sundar" while the officials accompanying him gave a round of applause for his beautiful rendition. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Muslim Youth for Singing Hindu Bhajan at Divine Art and Skill Exhibition in Gorakhpur, Video Surfaces.

Muslim Youth Grabs UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Attention

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met a Muslim youth who sings Hindu bhajan, at the ‘Divine Art and Skill Exhibition’ in Gorakhpur earlier today. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/f93GqE4NLZ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

The 'Divine Art and Skill Exhibition' provided a platform for artisans and performers from various backgrounds to showcase their talents and celebrate the state's vibrant cultural heritage.

