Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday noon.

Firefighters and police personnel reached the spot to douse the fire.

At least five people have been rescued and no casualties have been reported so far due to the ablaze.

"We have rescued five people from the building and the ablaze was broke out near the air conditioner," Police told reporters.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

