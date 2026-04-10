Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a step aimed at strengthening rural outreach and generating employment, 140 Kisan Khidmat Ghar Centres (KKGs) have been established across Rajouri district to serve 312 panchayats, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Agriculture Department Officer and Nodal Officer (KKG) Ravi Sharma said the centres were set up to provide farmers with a one-stop solution for agricultural inputs and services without running around.

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"Rajouri district has 312 panchayats. The government grouped them, sometimes one, two or three together, and shortlisted 160 locations, finally opening 140 Kisan Khidmat Ghar centres. The government aims to give farmers a one-stop solution for seeds, fertilisers and other services without running around," he said.

He further said the government provided financial infrastructure support.

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"Before opening, the government provided full infrastructure worth about Rs 8.5 lakh per centre. Young educated locals, graduates or diploma holders in agriculture, horticulture, and sericulture, were invited through advertisements," Sharma added.

According to him, applications were received from across panchayats and selected candidates are now operating the centres, contributing to employment generation in rural areas.

"With 140 centres established, this scheme is bringing employment and direct support to thousands of farmers across the district," he said.

The Kisan Khidmat Ghars are meant to function as one-stop service centres for farmers. They provide digital access to platforms such as the 'Daksh Kisan Portal' for skill development and the 'Kisan Sathi Portal', through which farmers can apply for more than 120 government schemes. The centres also facilitate booking and availability of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

In addition, financial services such as micro-ATMs and POS machines have been introduced, enabling farmers to carry out digital transactions and access schemes like the Kisan Credit Card (KCC). Farmers can also seek expert advice on soil health, plant diseases, and crop management, along with real-time market price information and crop forecasting. (ANI)

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