PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, hosted the second edition of its flagship telecommunications and media conference, Telco Next 2026. The conference featured panel discussions, industry roundtables and solution showcases, bringing together industry leaders to explore the future of AI-enabled telecom and media enterprises. Telco Next 2026 drives dialogue on AI-enabled growth and scalable business value.

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At Telco Next 2026, discussions centered on translating AI investments into measurable outcomes. Industry leaders examined how to evolve Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into innovation hubs, build AI-native telecom models, and scale AI beyond pilots with a strong focus on execution. The goal was to accelerate AI-enabled growth and innovation, leveraging the partner ecosystem.

"As telcos move beyond efficiency-led transformation, AI is no longer optional. The telcos who win won't be the ones with the most pilots; they'll be the ones who can industrialize value and focus on modernizing how they build, run, and monetize networks and digital services. CGI is at the center of this transformation, helping telcos industrialize AI and unlock new revenue streams," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

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CGI leveraged Telco Next to launch two new solutions at the event. "It was a privilege to present our agentic AI solutions, CGI DevAccel and CGI SmartNetra, which highlight our AI-led transformation capabilities. CGI DevAccel enables organizations to modernize software delivery without disrupting existing ways of working by applying Generative AI (GenAI) agents across the software development lifecycle (SDLC)," said Jyoti Shailendra, CGI's Senior Vice-President of Asia Pacific Communications, Media and Enterprise Services. She added, "Built on our award-winning TM Forum Catalyst project, CGI SmartNetra helps organizations advance toward autonomous network operations by combining real-time monitoring, AI-driven analytics, agent-led actions and digital twin simulation into a unified platform."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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