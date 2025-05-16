Visuals from site of incident in Mundka area (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Delhi's Mundka.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.More details are awaited.

Also Read | Sikkim Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When Sikkim Became the 22nd State of India in 1975.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Pitampura, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire, which broke out in the college library, was brought under control around 9:40 AM.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

There were no reports of any injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)