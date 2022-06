New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officials of the fire department said information about the blaze was received at 1.52 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, they said.

On April 26, a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

