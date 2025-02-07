New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A blanket of smoke engulfed Delhi's Okhla landfill site after a fire broke out on Friday.

Following the information, eight fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Earlier, in the day a fire broke out at a slum cluster near Upvan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and no casualties have been reported as of now.

The fire spread to 20 huts in the slum and a scrap godown. (ANI)

