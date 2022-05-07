Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Sri Vani hospital in the Hyderabad district of Telangana on Saturday, said the police.

"The fire broke at 7 am on Saturday in Sri Vani hospital well known as Old Farhat Hospital in Malakpet area of Hyderabad," said Srinivas, Circle inspector, Malakpet police station.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Bindapur; 9 Arrested.

The officer further informed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, however, it has now been doused.

As per the police, no casualties have been reported. A case has been registered under the relevant section of law, added the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Bank Loan Fraud Case: CBI Raids AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's House in Punjab; Seizes Cash, Blank Cheques.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)