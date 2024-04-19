Fire breaks out at NTPC's Tandwa plant in Jharkhand (Photo/ANI)

Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Tandwa plant of NTPC in the Chatra district of Jharkhand on Friday.

Fire tenders reached the spot to control the blaze, but the situation was chaotic.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

