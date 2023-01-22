Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Mohalla Sultanpur Pargana Saach Tehsil of Chamba District at 1 AM on 22 January.

According to District Emergency Operations Centre, the fire accident occurred due to a short circuit in the shop. The shop was filled with grocery items, and due to the fire, all the grocery items got burnt in the incident.

Although there was no loss of life in the fire accident none of the items were left. The shop was owned by Amit Kumar who is local resident of Mohalla Sultanpur Pargana Saach Tehsil.

The fire destroyed all the items in the grocery shop. (ANI)

