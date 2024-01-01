Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): A fire broke out in five to six wooden shops at Kurla Garden's Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the fire, which erupted around 2.20 pm, was confined to wooden materials in the shops.

Personnel from the MFB, police, and 108 ambulances rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported, said authorities. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

