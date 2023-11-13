Fire breaks out at New Vasna Swaminarayan Park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the open ground of Vasna Swaminarayan Park in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

A team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Lachmangarh Election 2023: BJP Fields Subhash Mehria To Take On Congress Leader Govind Singh Dotasra, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, said an official who was present at the scene, adding that the fire will be completely brought under control soon.

"In the open ground of Swaminarayan Park in Vasna area waste and garbage caught fire. A total of five fire engines are present on the spot. The fire department has brought the fire under control and it will be completely extinguished soon. No injuries or casualties were reported...," says Inayat Shaikh, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Dal Lake Fire: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Visits Houseboats Ravaged by Blaze, Seeks Soft Loans for Affected Owners.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)