Latur, Apr 1 (PTI) Fire broke out at a warehouse storing plastic pipes in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 12.30 pm in the warehouse in the Nathnagar locality of Ausa tehsil, the official said.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed and could be seen from a kilometre away.

He said fire brigade teams from Ausa, Nilanga, and Latur were deployed, and the blaze was doused within two hours.

A house near the warehouse was also damaged, he said.

The official said plastic pipes meant for a water supply project were stored in the warehouse, and the losses were estimated in lakhs.

