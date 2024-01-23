Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in an apartment in Cos Moss Golden Society, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on Monday night, a statement from the fire department said.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.

"When we reached the spot, we saw that the fire was in a closed flat and the flames were very strong. The fire unit quickly spread the hose line and carried out firefighting. After a lot of effort, the fire was brought under control and the fire was completely extinguished," the statement said.

"The fire unit quickly extinguished the fire and the nearby houses were saved. Due to the fire, household items kept in a room in the flat got burned, but there was no loss of life," it added. (ANI)

