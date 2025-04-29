Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Furthermore, details are awaited. (ANI)

