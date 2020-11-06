Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): A level 2 fire broke out in a godown in Triveni Nagar, Malad on Friday evening.

Seven fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, and an ambulance present at the spot.

No injuries and casualties have been reported yet.

More details awaited. (ANI)

