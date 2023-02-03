Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in the newly-constructed Telangana Secretariat building here in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

The newly constructed 'Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building' is scheduled to be inaugurated on February 17, the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao will inaugurate the State's new Secretariat.

The fire was reported from the ground floor of the building and over 10 fire engines were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, officials said.

Visuals on social media showed black smoke emanating from the premises.

The exact cause of the blaze was being ascertained, officials said.

