New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in several shanties in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

So far, there is no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

