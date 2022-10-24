New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.

According to fire officials, a fire was reported in the Gandhi Nagar area at 6.50 pm in a factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.

Also Read | John Shaw, Biocon Executive and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Husband, Dies at 73 in Bengaluru.

The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot to tame the fire.

The blaze was brought under control with rescue of four people from the third floor of the factory, a senior fire official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: West Bengal Govt Takes All Measures to Deal with Adverse Situations Due to Cyclonic Storm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)