Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in an apparel godown at Cotton Street in Kolkata's Burrabazar area on Saturday, a fire brigade official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident so far, he said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The blaze was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders, he said.

The fire broke out at 1.40 pm on the fourth floor of a building, which serves as a saree godown, at Cotton Street in the city's trading hub Burrabazar, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control at 3.30 pm.

Also Read | International Air Passenger Traffic Hit Highest Level Post COVID-19 Pandemic on November 24, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)