Anand (Guj), Jul 20 (PTI) A magistrate's court in Borsad in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday sent gangster Ravi Pujari to seven days in police custody in connection with his role in a 2017 shooting case.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had, on Monday, taken custody of Pujari from a Bengaluru jail in connection with the case of January 13, 2017, in which Pragnesh Patel, municipal councillor from Borsad, was shot at from point blank range by two men. Patel was injured but eventually recovered.

During the day, Pujari was produced in the court of Borad Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S R Multani, who sent the gangster to seven days in police custody, though the police had sought a 14-day remand.

As many as 21 criminal cases have been registered against Pujari in different parts of Gujarat between 2015 and 2018, of which the Ahmedabad Crime Branch is probing 14, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik.

A Crime Branch release, giving details of the 2017 case registered under IPC and Arms Act provisions for attempt to murder and conspiracy, said Patel's political and business rivals Chandresh Patel and Shyamgiri Goswami had given a contract through an aide of Pujari.

Except Pujari, the remaining 13 accused in case were arrested in the past, the release added.

Pujari was extradited to India from Senegal in Africa last year.

