Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): In the latest development in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Mumbai's Killa Court on Tuesday sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the accused, Kachchh DSP AR Zankant said that during the primary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

"Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kuchchh Police that the two accused had reached Kuchchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both accused were arrested by Kuchchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang," DSP Zankant said.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Earlier, a press release issued by Bhuj police read, "West Kachchh Police arrested two accused of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who opened fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14. The two accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar. The entire operation was conducted by Bhuj police."

"They have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning," the press release further read.

The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, saw two unidentified men open fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and flee from the spot.

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack."

They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident Salman Khan's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family."

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to actor over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed this with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security. (ANI)

