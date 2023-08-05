Ramgarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The first batch of 704 Agniveers from two regiments on Saturday passed out to serve the nation as soldiers of the Indian Army after they successfully completed their basic and advanced training in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, said an official statement.

These include 520 Agniveers from the Sikh Regiment and 184 from the Punjab Regiment who passed out in two different parade ceremonies in the garrison town of Ramgarh.

Addressing the newly passed out Agniveers in a colourful function organised at Harbaksh Drill Square in Sikh Regimental Centre Lt General PGK Menon, military secretary who is also colonel of the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC), Ramgarh encouraged them to uphold the motto of the Regiment 'Nische Kar Apni Jeet Karon'.

Brigadier Shailesh Sati, commandant of SRC appreciated the Agniveers for their immaculate turnout and synchronised drill movement, reflecting a high standard of training and discipline.

He also praised instructors and staff at the centre for their commitment to imparting top-quality training to the future soldiers of the Army.

In another colourful passing out parade organised at Kilahari Drill Square in Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh a total of 184 Agniveers passed out in the presence of their parents.

Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre urged them to uphold over one and half-century old tradition of winning battles of the regiment.

Brigadier Kandpal presented 'Gaurav Pataki to the parents of Agniveers as a mark of recognition and appreciation.

On June 17, 2023, a total of 382 Agniveers which include 271 from the Sikh Regimental Centre and a total of 111 Agniveers from the Punjab Regimental Centre were inducted in the regiments after they took part in attestation parades and took oath to serve the nation in presence of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Sriguru Granth Sahib.

Of the total 704 Agniveers passed out on Saturday include Agniveer (General Duty) and Agniveer (Trademan), said an official.

Military training for Agniveers across the country began on January 2, 202 3, with upgraded training methodology and infrastructure.

Specialists from sports, medicine and physiotherapy were deployed as pre-emptive measures to reduce stress during the training, said an official.

