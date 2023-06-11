Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) The first batch of 16 trekkers led by Indiahikes -- the country's largest trekking organisation -- reached Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district for the much-anticipated Brammah valley trek.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Singh Parihar and Wildlife Warden Majid Basheer Mintoo received the trekkers at TRC Kishtwar, an official said.

Brammah valley trek stands as a testament to the district's allure, offering trekkers awe-inspiring vistas of four prominent peaks towering above 6,000 metres. The trek unveils a unique blend of dense forests, comprising coniferous and maple trees, with intermittent clearings that reveal breathtaking views of the surroundings.

The journey will culminate at the picturesque campsite of Kiddar Maidan, nestled amid the expansive grasslands, where the tranquil Nath river silently glides by, the official said, adding this idyllic campsite is a testament to the beauty and serenity of Kishtwar's natural surroundings, earning it a well-deserved reputation as one of the most beautiful campsites on the treks.

While embracing nature's grandeur, the Brammah valley trek also provides trekkers with a unique cultural experience.

Kishtwar's rich heritage and distinct identity are evident in its temples, mosques, and the harmonious coexistence of these religious landmarks, the official said.

As trekkers traverse the trail, they encounter tiny villages perched on hillsides, showcasing architectural marvels rarely witnessed in modern times, he said, adding the Brammah valley trek presents an opportunity for adventure enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of discovery and wonder.

The limited spots available for this year's trek make it an exclusive adventure worth exploring, the official said.

Interacting with the trekkers, Deputy Commissioner Yadav expressed his enthusiasm for adventure tourism in the district and assured full support from the administration during the expedition.

He said the district administration remains committed to facilitating and promoting such extraordinary experiences, bolstering Kishtwar's reputation as a premier adventure tourism destination.

Yadav also encouraged the Indiahikes team to explore and promote more treks in the upcoming three more trekking expeditions scheduled on June 20, 29 and in July by the team. The second trek will accompany Shree Hudh Mata Yatra-2023 on June 20.

