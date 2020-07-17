Panaji, Jul 17 (PTI) The first day of the July 17-19 lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in Goa was peaceful and people exhibited voluntary compliance, officials said on Friday.

Essential services and industries were exempt from the lockdown, which has minimal exemptions.

Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon said there was voluntary compliance on the part of the people for the lockdown, and stress was on convincing people not to venture out rather than booking them.

Industries functioned without disturbance though staff attendance was 30-50 per cent less due to lack of public transport during the lockdown, Damodar Kochkar, president, Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), said.

"We will speak to the state government to allow some sort of transport to ferry industrial staff," he added. PTI

