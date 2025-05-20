Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Once known for its dense forests, steep mountains, and Naxal dominance, Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district is now witnessing a significant turnaround as multiple developmental projects are underway.

Authorities have launched multiple infrastructure projects, including the construction of a National Highway, to improve connectivity between this remote tribal region and major cities.

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, road construction is already underway and progressing steadily.

"A camp at village Nelangur was established around six months back and after the camp came into existence, construction of a road measuring around 65-70 kilometres was completed, which includes several bridges", said SP Prabhat Kumar, adding that previously, the road was limited till Akabeda.

"National Highway is being constructed here and by next year, roads will reach Nelangur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Mumbai," SP Prabhat Kumar added, highlighting the massive connectivity plans for the region.

He also said that five panchayats in the area have new access after the construction of this road.

"With this development, we managed to change the perception that Abujhmad is unsurveyed, inaccessible and a safe haven for naxals. The area is witnessing significant transformation and it could be noticed by the behaviour of villagers as well as naxal cadres," said the SP.

The SP further elaborated that Naxals have separated their areas according to the rank. The movement of cadres belonging to the Kutul area committee, as well as the Maad division and fighting force, is confined, and they are not allowed to go to Nelangur. Several senior Naxal leaders, who have surrendered after spending 15-20 years in the banned organisation, have never seen Nelangur. Nelangur was a safe place for CC members, top cadres like Basvaraju, K Ramchandra Reddy and others.

"After the force and administration penetrated to this village, several armed naxals active in the area surrendered, and now they are witnessing development as well as how the government is working to protect the interest of the tribal population", said the SP.

By witnessing the transformation, the naxal cadres are returning back to their village and joining the mainstream of the society, added SP Prabhat Kumar.

"Village Nelangur has been included in Niyad Nellanar Yojana, following which the survey has been carried out, and Ayushman card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, and birth certificate have been distributed. Similarly, a school will soon be built in the village and works of Jal Jeevan Mission are going to be completed," said Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgain.

She further elaborated that a school building has been approved, construction of anganwadi center's building started and people are availing the benefits of government schemes. Moreover, we have received the approval of NH-130D upto Negalgur.

A local resident shared his experience and said, "...After the establishment of police camps, we got to know that new roads are being built here which will reach Nagpur and Mumbai. We want bus services in our village...After the police camps came here, we got access to TVs. We want a mobile network and proper electricity in our village too..."

While the villagers expressed happiness over the ongoing projects, they also voiced their need for basic amenities, including bus connectivity, mobile networks, and electricity.

Due to the determination of the government in the state and at the centre coupled with sacrifices of security personnel, a camp of security forces has recently been opened at Nelangur and people in the area are now getting the facility of ambulance, healthcare and other government schemes.

Moreover, construction of the road being carried out will give easy connectivity to the area with several districts of neighbouring Maharashtra.

The establishment of police camps in Naxal-affected areas has brought a newfound sense of security among locals and paved the way for development. (ANI)

