Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Highlighting the important role of literary and poetry events in shaping new ideas in society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the first-ever Dogri poetry summit will be soon held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was speaking at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan' held here which saw participation of popular poets from various states and union territories.

The event was organised by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day.

Welcoming the poets to the event, the LG said, "A poet, thinker, or writer is also a mystic who shapes new ideas and viewpoint, ignites young minds with dreams, vision and new resolve. Our country has a rich and proud tradition of (hosting) Kavi Sammelans and they have made immense contribution to the national integration."

He said the first-ever Dogri Kavi Sammelan will be organised in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days as a part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

"Such events not only bring together the literary talent but also celebrate our linguistic and cultural heritage", Sinha said.

The Kavi Sammelan witnessed the participation of renowned poets, including Upendra Pandey, Dinesh Raghuvanshi, Akhilesh Mishra, Sudeep Bhola, Vishnu Saxena, Rajesh Aggarwal, Shailendra Madhur, Ajay Atpattu, Kalpana Shukla, Satish Vimal, Raj Kumar, and Nirmal Vinod, among others.

The poets enthralled the audience with their recitations.

