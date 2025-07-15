New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, has launched two pioneering SWAYAM online courses on Sand Art, marking a historic step in integrating India's rich cultural heritage into digital learning.

According to an official release, these two courses - titled "Introduction to Sand Art" and "Principles and Formats of Sand Art" have been specially curated and delivered by Sudarsan Pattnaik, who brings decades of experience and global recognition in this unique art form from Odisha.

Designed for learners across all age groups and backgrounds, the courses aim to nurture creativity, promote Indian art on a global platform, and provide structured learning pathways in the field of visual arts.

The launch event held jointly by IGNOU and Pattnaik at the IGNOU Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Professor Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU and other officials of IGNOU.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, said, "This collaboration embodies the vision of NEP 2020 to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems and art forms into mainstream education. Through SWAYAM, we are proud to bring sand art to the fingertips of learners across the country and the world This is the first of its kind of initiative to offer courses on Sand Art."

Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is my dream to make Sand Art a global symbol of Indian creativity. With IGNOU and SWAYAM, we are now empowering thousands to learn this art from anywhere. This is not just a course-it's a celebration of India's heritage and storytelling through sand. Thanks to Ministry of Education and IGNOU for making my dream a reality for making Sand Art a vocational and skill based education form."

Each course is structured into video lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on assignments, and offers a certificate upon successful completion. The Introduction course introduces learners to basic tools, techniques, and creative expression, while the other course dives deeper into large-scale sculptures, thematic compositions, and the cultural narratives behind sand art.

These courses are now available for free enrollment on the https://onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/nou25_as02/preview and https://onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/nou25_as03/preview.

This initiative aligns with IGNOU's ongoing mission to democratize education, foster inclusive learning, and showcase India's traditional and contemporary art forms on digital platform. (ANI)

