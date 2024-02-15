New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The First International Inclusion Alliance (IIA) Conference on Thursday marked a significant milestone in the global pursuit of inclusivity and diversity, drawing together diplomats, corporate leaders, academics, and advocates from across the globe.

Organized by Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Specialist Shruti Swaroop and Dr Neeraj A Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India and Co-Founder of IIA, the conference aimed to foster critical discussions and collaborative actions.

The presence of Chief Guest Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture, highlighted the government's commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity both nationally and internationally.

In her address, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi emphasized India's dedication to inclusivity, stating, "At the heart of our mission as a country is inclusion. We strive to embrace everyone, leaving no one behind."

Later, emphasized on how the BJP Government has stood by the idea of inclusion in the last 10 years."Whether it's political inclusion that is enshrined in our constitution or even social or economic which we have worked at in the past and now. In the last 10 years, our govt has showcased and given a template to the global south and for that matter even many countries from the global north as to how inclusion needs to work out," she said while speaking to ANI later.

A panel discussion on Societal Inclusion, hosted by Shruti Swaroop, featured esteemed panelists including Geeta L, Founder-President of Swayam Foundation, Dr Sabyasachi Saha, Associate Professor at RIS, and Pooja O Murada, Principal Lead at SM Sehgal Foundation, among others. The discussion underscored the importance of sustained efforts in driving positive societal change.

Shruti Swaroop expressed her gratitude to the panelists and stressed the need to challenge societal norms to achieve true inclusivity. She highlighted the role of media platforms in promoting societal inclusion and advocated for macro-level policies to create a more inclusive society.

Dr Neeraj A Sharma, Co-Founder of IIA, emphasized the alliance's commitment to fostering inclusive environments globally. He praised the diverse representation at the conference and reiterated the importance of collaboration in cultivating inclusive workspaces.

David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India, emphasized the significance of communication in fostering inclusivity, drawing upon insights from a distinguished Maori judge from New Zealand. He commended the organisers for facilitating meaningful conversations on justice and inclusivity.

Throughout the conference, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Honorary Consul Generals from various countries shared unique insights and experiences on fostering inclusivity within their borders. Their contributions enriched the dialogue and paved the way for continued global cooperation.

The International Inclusion Alliance Conference 2024 served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, guiding participants towards a more inclusive and understanding world. (ANI)

